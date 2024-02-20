NSE, Goa govt ink pact to facilitate fund raising for MSMEs

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Goa government to spread awareness among MSMEs of the state regarding fundraising through the IPO mechanism using its platform.

As part of the pact, NSE with the support of the Goa government will conduct awareness drives through seminars, MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) camps, knowledge sessions, roadshows, and workshops to guide corporates across the state for fundraising on the NSE Emerge platform and handhold companies in the listing process.

''Listing on NSE Emerge platform shall provide an alternate source of investment raising opportunity for growing SMEs by accessing public capital along with enhancing goodwill and gaining visibility and credibility,'' Mauvin Godinho, Minister of Transport, Industries, Panchayat, Protocol, Government of Goa, said. Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of the bourse said that NSE Emerge enables SMEs to raise capital efficiently and increase their visibility through the listing on the stock exchange. At present, 428 companies from various sectors are listed on the NSE Emerge platform and have collectively raised over Rs 9,050 crore and the total market capitalisation of these companies is about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

