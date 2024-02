BRIEF-X Safety Says Platform's Defense Mechanism Against Manipulation And Spam Mistakenly Flagged Yulia Navalnaya As Violating Our Rules

Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* X SAFETY - PLATFORM'S DEFENSE MECHANISM AGAINST MANIPULATION AND SPAM MISTAKENLY FLAGGED YULIA NAVALNAYA AS VIOLATING OUR RULES

* X SAFETY- UNSUSPENDED YULIA NAVALNAYA'S X ACCOUNT AS SOON AS WE BECAME AWARE OF THE ERROR, AND WILL BE UPDATING THE DEFENSE.

