NTPC Ltd signs Land Lease Agreement to realize green hydrogen objectives

Power sector PSU and India’s largest integrated power company NTPC Limited has signed a Land Lease Agreement in order to realize its green energy and green hydrogen objectives, thus also contributing to the Government of India’s efforts towards energy transition. The agreement, signed on 20th February, 2024 between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), is for the development of an “Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub”. The hub will come up on 1,200 acres of land near Pudimadaka village of Atchutapuram Mandal in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create a world-class ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, and start-up, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol. The project includes construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility (1,200 tons per day), which will enable further conversion of green hydrogen to derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, primarily catering to various export markets.

The Land Lease Deed was exchanged between Chief General Manager, NGEL, Shri Sivakumar V. V. and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, APIIC, Shri Pravin Kumar at Secretariat, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Amravati in the presence of Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Shri K S Jawahar Reddy; Executive Director, NTP, Shri R Sarangapani and other senior officials.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of ₹ 19,744 crores. The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India the Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility into the core business of power generation, with a total installed capacity of 74 GW (including joint ventures and subsidiaries). As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully owned subsidiary “NTPC Green Energy Limited” (NGEL) has been formed, which will take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including business in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round-the-Clock renewable energy power.

NTPC Group has ambitious plans of attaining 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2032. Currently, it has 3.4 GW of installed RE capacity and 22-plus GW under pipeline. NTPC is committed to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s and India’s decarbonisation goals.

(With Inputs from PIB)