Group of Monks receive relics of Lord Buddha before its sacred journey to Thailand

A group of monks received the revered relics of Lord Buddha from the National Museum in the National Capital, before being carried to Thailand on February 22. The revered relics of Lord Buddha, along with those of his esteemed disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, are set to embark on a sacred journey to Thailand today.

This is the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples will be showcased together. A 22-member delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will accompany the Sacred Relics from India to Thailand for a 26-day exposition, said Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture in New Delhi while briefing the media.

The delegation comprises monks from Kushinagar, Aurangabad, Ladakh , officials from the Ministry of Culture, state government of M.P., curators from the National Museum , artists and scholars. The event is being organized with the support of Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy in Thailand, International Buddhist Confederation, National Museum, State Government of Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the exposition of the holy relics as a 'landmark moment', in the Indo- Thai relationship, the Indian ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh during an interview with ANI here, underlined the civilizational connect between the two countries and also highlighted the importance of the event.

"This is a landmark event for the Indo-Thai relations. Thailand is referred to as a civilizational neighbour, given the connection we have of Buddhism, Hinduism, and language, which is derived from Pali and Sanskrit, Lord Buddha. More than 90 per cent of the population in Thailand is Buddhist", said the Indian envoy. "These relics, especially of Lord Buddha, are the living embodiment of the Lord. It's a very big event, and it also coincides with the 72nd birth year of the king. The relics will arrive here on February 22. On February 23, they will be enshrined in these royal palace grounds called Sanam Luang by the PM of Thailand. They will be in Bangkok till March 3. Then they will travel to the northern city called Chiang Mai, then to an eastern city called Ubon Ratchathani, and to the south, Krabi..And from there they'll go back on 19 March to India... In the northeast, we expect pilgrims from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to come down to pay their respects...", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)