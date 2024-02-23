Delhi: Govt school teacher dies by suicide in Old Seemapuri

A government school teacher allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Old Seemapuri on Thursday, police said. According to officials, a PCR call was received at Seemapuri Police Station regarding suicide by a teacher in Govt. Boys Sr. Secondary School near Barat Ghar, old Seemapuri.

After the PCR call, police reached the spot and started an enquiry. On investigation, the deceased was identified as Ashutosh resident of Shalimar Garden, Extn-1, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was a teacher in the school, said police.

A three-page suicide note has also been recovered from a bag found in the room stating, "He (deceased) is committing suicide because of financial issues and nobody should be blamed regarding his suicide." The crime scene was inspected by District Crime Team Shadara.

The deceased's body has been deposited in the mortuary of GTB Hospital. The procedure under section 174 Cr.P.C. is being carried out," according to police. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)