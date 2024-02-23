BJP MP Locket Chatterjee detained by Kolkata Police en route to Sandeshkhali

The Kolkata Police on Friday stopped and detained Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee when she, along with other party leaders, were on their way to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. Amid the prevailing tensions in Sandeshkhali, a team of women Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was supposed to depart for Sandeshkali on Friday.

The team consisting of senior BJP leaders, including Locket Chatterjee, MLA Agnimitra Paul, General Secretary & MLA, Madhuchandra Kar, Vice-President, Adv. Priyanka Tibrewal, State Secretary, Sonali Murmu, State Secretary, Falguni Patra, President, Mahila Morcha, and Paromita Dutta, Incharge, Mahila Morcha, were going to visit Sandeshkhali today. The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shahjahan continues to evade capture, with both state police and central agencies unable to locate him. Recently, the Calcutta High Court instructed a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali. The SIT, consisting of personnel from both agencies, has been mandated to present its findings by February 12, as per the Court's directive.

Meanwhile, a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team reached the Sandeshkhali area on Friday to ascertain facts through a "spot-enquiry" into the incidents of violence in the North 24 Parganas islands. The Commission has observed that the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, as have been reported in various print and electronic media, indicate a prima facie violation of human rights, shocking the conscience.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NHRC issued a notice to the DGP directing him to submit a report within two weeks in a case where a journalist of a news channel was detained by police in Sandeshkhali. The Commission also asked its DIG (investigation) to find out the facts by telephone and submit his findings to the Commission within a week. (ANI)

