Assam Rifles seize brown sugar worth Rs 27.30 lakh from Cachar, 1 held

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police seized 39 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 27.30 lakh and arrested one drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 12:58 IST
Assam Rifles with the seized brown sugar and arrested drug peddler. (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police seized 39 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 27.30 lakh and arrested one drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday, an official said. As per the PRO of IGAR (East), based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Cachar district police at Kalain area under Kalain police station in the district.

"The team seized 39 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 27.30 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler alongwith an auto and one iPhone. Seized contents and apprehended individual were handed over to Kalain police station, Cachar district, Assam for further investigation & legal proceedings," the PRO of IGAR (East) said. In another operation, Assam Rifles seized 420.57 gms of Heroine worth Rs 2.94 crores from General Area Haokip Punji, under Jirighat PS, Cachar District, Assam on February 21 and apprehended one drug peddler.(ANI)

