Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary reviews preparations for upcoming Char Dham yatra

In order to make the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in the state simple, accessible, and safe for the devotees and tourists, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given a deadline of two months to all the departments to completely prepare the necessary infrastructure on the yatra route. While reviewing the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Secretary gave instructions to make the upcoming Char Dham Yatra a casualty free yatra.

She emphasized to encourage online travel registration as much as possible for the convenience of common travellers. Along with this, the CS gave instructions to make systematic management so that the general public does not face any kind of problem due to VIP darshan.

Taking seriously the issues of road accidents and road safety on the Yatra route, Radha Raturi asked the District Magistrates to immediately send proposals regarding all aspects related to road safety, especially the installation of crash barriers, to the government level. Instructions have been given to conduct audit of road accidents occurring during the travel season.

The Chief Secretary gave the officials, a deadline to complete the work of repairing roads, patches etc. by April 15. Public Works Department informed that this year Rs 600 crore has been approved for works like road safety, etc. Raturi also gave instructions to make arrangements for rest rooms and cheap food for the convenience of drivers on the travel routes and to hand over the operation of these rest rooms to the local youth.

With a view to completely stop the incidents of online fraud in registration of heli services and to ensure strict monitoring of cyber criminals, Radha Raturi issued a message of "Booking of heli services only through IRCTC". The Chief Secretary said that the Chief Minister has given special instructions for the peaceful operation of the travel arrangements along with the assembly session to be held in Gairsain during the summer season.

Taking on top priority the availability of best health facilities to the pilgrims at all times during the Char Dham Yatra, Radha Raturi directed that a roster of doctors on duty should be made and deployed on the Chardham Yatra routes and along with this, in Uttarkashi, the duty of the doctors posted at the health centers of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts should not be assigned to the Chardham Yatra, rather young doctors should be deployed from outside on the Yatra route. Along with this, the Chief Secretary asserted to make arrangements for health screening of horses and mules on the yatra route at the check post itself.

In order to discourage the use of plastic bottles during the yatra, Raturi has directed to implement the Buy Back Bottle initiative on the entire yatra route. Along with this, she has also given instructions to the drinking water department to install adequate number of water ATMs at various places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)