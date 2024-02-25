PM Modi visits Beyt Dwarka temple, to inaugurate 'Sudarshan Setu' in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Beyt Dwarka Temple in Gujarat on Sunday morning as part of his two-day visit to his home state. Following the darshan at the temple, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sudarshan Bridge.

The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. 'Sudarshan Setu' is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, which will connect the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.

Ahead of the inauguration of his 'dream project', the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will be a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey. In a social media post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity."

The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, holds immense significance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. Initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

The 2.5 km bridge is being built for Rs 978 crore. The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. (ANI)

