Left Menu

Kerala LoP Satheesan alleges "unholy nexus" between CPI (M) and Sangh Parivar after President's approval of Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill

Kerala Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, said on Thursday that President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill because Sangh Parivar is "having an unholy nexus" with the ruling CPI (M).

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:21 IST
Kerala LoP Satheesan alleges "unholy nexus" between CPI (M) and Sangh Parivar after President's approval of Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill
Kerala Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan, said on Thursday that President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill because Sangh Parivar is "having an unholy nexus" with the ruling CPI (M). According to a statement issued by the Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday, President Murmu gave assent to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent the bill passed by the Assembly in 2022 for presidential assent. The approval of the bill by the president has been considered as a political victory for the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front). However, Satheesan said that the amendment weakened the institution of Lokayukta in Kerala.

"The government weakened the Lokayukta as an institution. There is no anti-corruption mechanism in Kerala. The last hope was Lokayukta; now they have plucked the tooth of Lokayukta," Satheesan told ANI. "If Lokayukta finds a minister corrupt, then the hearing will be done by the Chief Minister. Sangh Parivar is having an unholy nexus with CPI (M), which is why this was an immediate decision by the President," he added.

The amendment curtailed the powers of the Lok Ayutka to ban a public servant from holding office if found guilty of maladministration and corruption. Instead, it gives the political executive appellate authority over Lok Ayukta's declaration.

In the case of any unfavourable decision from the Lok Ayukta against the Chief Minister, the competent authority under the existing Act will now be the Assembly instead of the Governor. In the case of an MLA, the Speaker will be the competent authority. In contrast, in the case of ministers, the Chief Minister will be the competent authority.

The competent authorities will also now have the option to accept or reject the Lok Ayukta recommendations. The LDF had argued that the amendment was necessitated by the fact that the existing law placed a statutory body above democratically elected ministers and MLAs.

Moreover, Lok Ayutka's order was absolute and insulated from appeal in the Higher Court. Such absolute authority that ran against the grain of natural justice was constitutionally unsustainable, the LDF argued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024