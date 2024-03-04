Left Menu

Swan Energy's LNG arm prepays Rs 2,206 crore debt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:02 IST
Swan Energy on Monday said its natural gas business arm Swan LNG Pvt Ltd has prepaid Rs 2,206 crore of loan taken from a consortium of lenders.

Post-prepayment, Swan LNG's debt has come down to Rs 1,611 crore and the firm will save around Rs 250 crore in interest cost annually, the company said in a statement without disclosing the lenders' names.

Before the repayment, the group's overall debt stood at Rs 3,817 crore as of December 2023.

To facilitate the pre-payment, the parent company Swan Energy has lent Rs 2,210 crore to Swan LNG.

Swan Energy had last week raised Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement of equities to SBI Life, LIC, LIC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Infini Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura, Diamond Asia, Bank of India Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Future Generali, Anand Rathi, and Quant Mutual Fund, among others.

Meanwhile, public sector fertilizer major IFFCO, which has a joint venture with Swan Energy, has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking restrain on the JV firm -- Triumph Offshore -- from passing any resolution without its approval and issuing any share/security to the lenders against loans.

IFFCO owns a 49 per cent stake in Triumph Offshore, a floating storage and regasification unit.

