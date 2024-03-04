Lithuania will join Czech-led purchases of ammunition for Ukraine, PM says
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:08 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania will join the Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in a statement on Monday.
She did not say how much Lithuania would contribute to the scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ingrida Simonyte
- Ukraine
- Lithuania
- Czech
Advertisement