Left Menu

NLCIL wins 600 MW Solar Power Project tender in GSECL Khavda Solar Park

NLCIL has won 600 MW Solar Power Project tender in the GSECL Khavda Solar Park, floated by GUVNL through competitive bidding process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 17:11 IST
NLCIL wins 600 MW Solar Power Project tender in GSECL Khavda Solar Park
The subsidiary will focus specifically on Renewable Energy projects and thus leveraging the expertise to its benefits. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) to carry out future Renewable Energy Projects. The subsidiary will focus specifically on Renewable Energy projects and thus leveraging the expertise to its benefits.

NLCIL has won 600 MW Solar Power Project tender in the GSECL Khavda Solar Park, floated by GUVNL through competitive bidding process. In line with the policy of developing RE projects under the green energy wholly owned subsidiary (WoS), the project development has been vested with NIGEL.

As a first initiative, NIGEL has signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the proposed 600 MW Solar Power Project at Khavda Solar Park, Bhuj District, Gujarat. The entire power from the project will be procured by GUVNL with the PPA tariff for the electricity from the project at Rs. 2.705/kWhr. The annual generation of electricity is set at 1,577.88 MU (Million Unit), with a cumulative electricity generation of 39.447 BU (Billion Unit) in its lifetime. The project is set to offset approximately 35.5 Million Metric Tons of Carbon dioxide emissions during its entire life.

The PPA was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of NIGEL in the presence of Chairman, NIGEL Director and CFO, NIGEL with GM (Renewables), GUNVL at Vadodara. On the occasion, Chairman, NIGEL Shri. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli stated that, this project has the benefit of being established in a Solar Park with all readily available necessary infrastructure and with payment security for the power sold. By securing additional capacity in the Green shoe option, the project economics have been improved because of scales, he further added.

The proposed 600 MW Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park will be the single largest Solar project developed by NLCIL as on date.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024