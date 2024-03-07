CM Adityanath, J P Nadda dedicate to Agra projects worth Rs 5200 cr

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday laid the foundation stones of and inaugurated 124 development projects worth about Rs 5,200 crore in Agra.

On this occasion, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in uplifting the underprivileged citizens of the nation and said that the sections of society who were deprived of their rights since Independence are today experiencing a sense of inclusion and development.

''It is an India that aspires to integrate every village, poor person, farmer, youth and woman into the societal mainstream in order to empower them to lead dignified lives and forge ahead. It is not founded on caste, religion, or language. The guiding principle behind this endeavor is 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas','' he said.

He also underscored the collaborative efforts of the 'double engine government,' citing examples such as the establishment of a university in Azamgarh named after Maharaja Suheldev, and the restoration of the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Qila in Lucknow, according to an official release.

At an event in Lucknow this evening, addressing farmers at the 'Sankalp Ki Siddhi' programme, marking provision of free electricity to farmers, Adityanath said the arrival of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya heralds an era of end to the criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh.

''In Uttar Pradesh, everything is being done in the name of Lord Ram, so there is no need for farmers to worry,'' a statement quoted him as saying.

''This is the same Uttar Pradesh where before 2017, farmers were not safe, their crops were not secure, there was no electricity, no respect for farmers, no availability of seeds, fertilizers, and water. But today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is always ready to take care of farmer's interests,'' he said.

Addressing farmers and farmer union members from across the state, the chief minister said today the double-engine government is working to realize the prime minister's vision through this programme of electricity bill waiver.

''...Farmers were neglected in the previous governments. Farmers were never a part of the government's agenda. However, after the advent of the double-engine government in the state, the results of the initiatives started are evident before us. Today, we are all here to give new heights to the same efforts,'' Adityanath said.

He mentioned that as many as 1,478,591 farmers in the state have private tube wells. Among these, 1,348,093 private tube wells have a power capacity of 10 horsepower or less. There are 128,944 tube wells with a capacity of 10 to 15 horsepower. Similarly, 8,923 tube wells have a capacity of more than 15 horsepower. All these are being linked with the bill waiver scheme.

''We have implemented the scheme with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023. For this, the government has allocated a budget. We express our gratitude to the farmers. We have fulfilled the promise made to them,'' he added.

On this occasion, the chief minister urged farmers to join the PM-KUSUM Yojana. He mentioned that under this scheme, farmers can install solar panels on tube wells to generate electricity.

''After using the electricity they need, the remaining power can be sold back to the government. This not only provides additional income for farmers but also helps fulfils their electricity needs. Subsidies are being provided by the Agriculture and Energy Departments for this initiative'', he pointed out.

''Efforts should be made to connect approximately 1,478,000 farmers in the state with the PM-KUSUM Yojana on priority basis. This will directly benefit around 65 lakh members of nearly 15 lakh farmer families in the state,'' he said.

