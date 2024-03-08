Left Menu

Odisha approves seven key projects with Rs 80,125 cr investment

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 10:36 IST
Odisha approves seven key projects with Rs 80,125 cr investment

The Odisha government has approved seven key projects with an investment of Rs 80,125 crore in different sectors, an official said.

The projects received the state government's nod at a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

These investments are expected to create job opportunities for 24,552 people in various sectors, including steel, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, the official said.

These projects are spread over Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, and Bhadrak districts, he said.

Granules Life Sciences Private Limited, a leading producer of paracetamol in India, has proposed to set up its pharmaceutical unit at Tata SEZ, Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

The company aims to produce 4 billion units of paracetamol, metformin, ibuprofen and other pharma products, for which it will pump in Rs 1,100 crore in the Ganjam plant, generating jobs for around 1,500 people.

Granules CZRO Private Limited will also set up a chemical plant for its pharmaceutical products at the Tata SEZ, investing Rs 2,000 crore and creating jobs for around 1,000 people, the official said.

EG Solwin Hybrid Private Limited will establish a 0.30 MT green ammonia production unit at the Tata SEZ, investing Rs 6,330 crore and employing 1,050 people.

ACME Greentech Urja Private Limited has plans to set up an integrated manufacturing unit at Khurda to produce solar power panels, for which it will pump in Rs 36,000 crore and hire around 6,300 people, he said.

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited, India's largest solar panel manufacturer, will set up a 1.20 MMTPA green ammonia plant in Jagatsinghpur at an investment of Rs 12,480 crore, providing employment to 3,250 people.

Action Ispat proposed to expand its steel production capacity from 0.37 MTPA to 7.5 MTPA at its Jharsuguda plant, for which it will pump in Rs 21,000 crores, creating job opportunities for another 10,000 people.

OFB Tech Private Limited will set up a manufacturing unit at Dhamra in Bhadrak, investing Rs 1,615 crore, and creating jobs for 1,500 people.

''The state government has been consistently supportive of business leaders investing in the state. With these projects moving forward, Odisha's economy is expected to experience significant growth, solidifying its position as the top choice for investments and industrial development in eastern India,'' the Industries Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024