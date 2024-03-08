GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at record highs as US data leaves June Fed cut bet intact

Stocks hit new peaks on Friday as mixed U.S. jobs data did little to shake markets' conviction that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in June. Central bankers from the United States and Europe have this week raised expectations that cuts in borrowing costs will begin in the summer on both sides of the Atlantic, pushing stock indices to new highs again on Friday.

Data before the opening bell on Wall Street showed U.S. job growth accelerated in February, but a rise in the unemployment rate and moderation in wage gains kept on the table an anticipated rate cut in June by the Fed. Some traders even bet on a May cut after U.S. employers added a robust 275,000 jobs last month, more than forecast, but data for prior months were revised down to show fewer job gains.

"The immediate takeaway is the focus on the unemployment rate going from 3.7% to 3.9%," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. "More unemployment rate implies that the economy is slowing, which would, in the markets' view hopefully, necessitate a rate cut sooner rather than later."

As stocks scaled fresh peaks, bond yields and the dollar fell, while gold hit new highs for the fourth straight session. While central banks on both sides of the Atlantic manage expectations of exactly when they will start lowering borrowing costs, investors pushed up the yen after reports that Japan's central bank may begin hauling rates from negative territory as soon as this month.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year on the growing likelihood of lower borrowing costs. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were firmer, after being lower ahead of the job numbers.

Crude oil prices seesawed amid the market's scrutiny of rate cut timings. The MSCI All-Country stock index was up 0.2%, hitting a new lifetime high of 775.63 points.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was slightly firmer after hitting a new lifetime high of 504.42. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there would be a rate cut in the spring, which he defined as from April until June 21, the date of the central bank's meeting that month.

German bund yields were on track to record their biggest weekly fall since mid-December on raised bets of an ECB cut in rates. NEXT STOP INFLATION DATA

After the payrolls, attention will immediately turn to next Tuesday's U.S. inflation report. Expectations that the Bank of Japan could finally negative interest rates this month lit a fire under the yen, lifting it to a one-month high against the dollar, and pushed domestic bond yields higher as well.

The Nikkei closed up 0.23%. Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese blue chips rose 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Both indexes were set to end the week with marginal gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%. Hopes of rate cuts put downward pressure on U.S. government bond yields, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield easing to 4.422%. The benchmark 10-year yield was last trading lower at 4.0691%.

The dollar eased to a roughly two-month low against the euro . In commodity markets, Brent gave up earlier gains to ease 0.2% to $82.81 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 0.3% to $78.72 per barrel.

Spot gold edged 0.6% higher to $2,171 an ounce.

