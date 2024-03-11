Pakistan's Seema Haider praises, congratulates PM Modi after Centre notifies CAA rules

Pakistan's Seema Haider, who entered India to marry a man she met online, thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a self-made video, Seema said, "I congratulate and thank the government of India and PM Modi for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I'll be indebted to the central government for this. Modi Ji did what he said."

Seema distributed sweets and celebrated among her family members after the Center notified the implementation of the CAA. Various Pakistani refugees living in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila also celebrated after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

People raised slogans and appreciated the Center's move to implement CAA. Pakistani refugees in Rajasthan's Jodhpur also applauded the Center and celebrated the implementation of the CAA.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairman Kausar Jahan on Monday hailed the Central government for notifying the CAA and said that the Muslim community would support it as they would not have any problems due to the implementation of the act. Kausar Jahan, while speaking to ANI, said that this is an act to give citizenship and not take it away.

"I welcome this. This is an act to give citizenship and not take it away. The condition of Non-Muslims in our neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is not good. If the government wants to give them a respectful life, what is the problem with it? The Muslim community will not have any problem with this, there is no need to panic..." she said. The Centre on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, days before the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already created a portal for the applicants' convenience, with the entire process being done online.

The CAA was an integral part of the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto. The Act, which was passed in 2019, seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians--with the exception of Muslims--who migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The applicants are required to declare the year that they entered India without travel documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)