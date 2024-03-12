Zeekr plans to sell in Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Philippines this year, company spokesperson says
Zeekr plans to set up a subsidiary in Thailand and cooperate with local distributors to start local sales in the first half of this year, a spokesperson from the company said.
The automaker, Geely's electric vehicle brand, has also signed contracts with local distributors in Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines, planning to begin sales in those markets in the second quarter of this year, the spokesperson said.
