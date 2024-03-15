Left Menu

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills at least 16

A Russian ballistic missile attack hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa on Friday, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 70 in Moscow's deadliest attack in weeks, Ukrainian officials said. Russia has stepped up its strikes on the southern city in recent weeks, launching drones or missiles almost every day this month.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:56 IST
Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills at least 16

A Russian ballistic missile attack hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa on Friday, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 70 in Moscow's deadliest attack in weeks, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on the southern city in recent weeks, launching drones or missiles almost every day this month. Two Russian Iskander-M missiles fired from the Moscow-occupied peninsula of Crimea struck a residential area in Odesa, Oleh Kiper, the region's governor said on national television.

"Russia continues to terrorise Odesa ... local residents, medical and emergency workers are among the victims and injured," Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said. The medic and rescuer were killed by a second missile after rushing to the scene to treat people hurt in the initial strike, Kiper added.

Ten people had suffered serious injuries, he said. Residents were rushing to donate blood, causing queues at medical centres. Saturday was declared a day of mourning. A three-storey recreational facility was destroyed and at least 10 private houses, a low pressure gas pipeline and rescue vehicles were damaged in the attack, the southern military command said.

Rescuers battled to put out fires on the pipeline and in a private house over a total area of about 120 square metres and continued clearing the rubble. "Ukraine needs urgent help to defend itself and to defend peace in Europe," Maia Sandu, the president of neighbouring Moldova, said on X.

Odesa, one of Ukraine's biggest ports, has long been a target of Russian attacks

, especially after Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea. "The Russian terror in Odesa is a sign of the weakness of the enemy, which is fighting against Ukrainian civilians at a time when it cannot guarantee the safety of people on its own territory," Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine which it launched in February 2022, although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across the country. Ukraine has developed and used long-range drones to try to strike back at Russia, stepping up attacks on a string of oil refineries this week in the run-up to Russia's March 15-17 presidential

election .

Ukraine attacked a small refinery in Russia's Kaluga region

with drones early on Friday in an operation that was conducted by the GUR military spy agency, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024