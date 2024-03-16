'Unlawful Association': Centre extends ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) for 5 more years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction) as an 'unlawful association' for a further period of five years. In a notification, the MHA said its fresh move followed inputs received against the outfit, referred to as the JKLF-Y, for its involvement in "activities, which are prejudicial to security and public order and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country"

Exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the MHA declared the JKLF-Y as an unlawful association on March 22, 2019. As per the fresh report received by the MHA, the JKLF-Y is still involved in anti-national and subversive activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India; it is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

"The JKLF-Y is supporting and inciting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India," reads the notification issued on Friday night. Explaining its action, the MHA said, the Central government is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the JKLF-Y are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to escalate its subversive activities including an attempt to carve out a separate State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law.

The Ministry further said that the outfit will also continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union; propagating anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the territorial integrity and security of the country; and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country. The notification further says the Central government for the above-mentioned reasons firmly decided to declare the JKLF-Y as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction) as an unlawful association. "The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official," reads the notification.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appreciated the action taken by his ministry through his 'X' handle and said: "The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years. "The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences." (ANI)

