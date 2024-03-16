"Biggest festival of democracy is here, people are saying in one voice Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar": PM Modi after ECI announces LS poll schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP-NDA is fully prepared for the biggest festival of democracy after the Election Commission announced the schedule of 7-phase Lok Sabha polling. PM Modi, in a series of posts on X, attacked the Opposition for practising vote bank politics and exuded confidence that people are aware of the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last 10 years and people have made the collective resolve to establish the roadmap that will guide the trajectory of the country for the next thousand years and make India the embodiment of all-around growth and global leadership.

"The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar," PM Modi posted. Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign mission of "PhirEkBaarModiSarkar", Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP-led NDA is asking for votes on the basis of their performance.

Taking to his social media handle on Saturday, PM Modi posted on X, "The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar." "Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance's pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it's been a glorious turnaround," read the PM's post.

The Prime Minister further said that crores of people have been lifted out of poverty during his tenure. "Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is creating new records of development. We have become the fifth largest economy and crores of people have been freed from poverty. Our schemes have reached all parts of India and the emphasis on saturation has yielded great results," read the post.

Stating that the people of India have witnessed the benefits of a result-oriented government and therefore people are again looking forward to another term of BJP government at the Centre and joining the chorus of the party Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar! The PM said in a post, "The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!"

PM Modi then attacked the Opposition parties accusing them of practising vote bank politics. PM Modi said, "Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don't want such leadership."

He said that the BJP in the last 10 years has been engaged in filing the gaps left behind by the parties who ruled the country for seven decades. "In our third term, there's much work to be done. The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for seventy years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit," he said.

"The war against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace. The emphasis on social justice will be strong. We are going to work towards making India the third-largest global economy. We will further cement our effort for fulfilling the dreams of the youth," added the post. Exuding confidence in the people of the country, PM Modi said that the upcoming years will help make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-around growth and global leadership.

"I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve to establish the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next thousand years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-around growth and global leadership," the post said. Adding further, PM Modi said he derived the strength to work for the welfare of the country through the blessings of the people and that this was the time to build a Viksit Bharat together.

"I derive great strength from people's blessings, especially the poor, our farmers, Yuva and Nari Shakti. When they say 'maiN huuN modii kaa privaar', it fills me with joy and makes me work harder to build a Viksit Bharat. This is THE era to make it happen and together we will! yhii smy hai shii smy hai!," the post read. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections on Saturday.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)