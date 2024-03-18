Left Menu

"We have formed committee consisting of 3 officials": BJP leader Bhagirath Choudhary on Ajmer's derailment incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Bhagirath Choudhary on Monday announced the formation of a three-member committee to thoroughly investigate Ajmer's derailment incident to find out the reason behind the accident.

"We have formed committee consisting of 3 officials": BJP leader Bhagirath Choudhary on Ajmer's derailment incident
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhagirath Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Bhagirath Choudhary on Monday announced the formation of a three-member committee to thoroughly investigate Ajmer's derailment incident to find out the reason behind the accident. "This tragic accident happened at 1 am. On one side, there was a passenger train. On the other side, there was a goods train. Somewhere, there has been negligence; it's a human error. For thorough investigation, we have formed a committee consisting of 3 officials. They will find out the reason behind the accident and who was at fault," Bhagirath Choudhary said.

Train number 12548 derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer. Earlier in the day, four coaches, including the engine of a passenger train on its way from Sabarmati to Agra Cantt, derailed near Ajmer.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Western Railway, Captain. Shashi Kiran said: "Today at around 01: 04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. The engine and four general coaches derailed. No casualties or injuries were reported." "Taking immediate action, the Railway officers and employees started the track of restoration work. Track restoration work is being done and the down track has been fitted. Six train services were also affected. We are making an action plan so that incidents like these are not reported again." the CPRO added.

A help desk has been set up by the railways at Ajmer station and helpline number 0145-2429642 has been issued. Due to the accident, rail traffic has been affected on the line.

Train No. 19736, going from Marwar to Jaipur, has been cancelled. Train number 12915, Sabarmati to Delhi rail service route, has been diverted along with Train No. 17020 from Hyderabad to Hisar. (ANI)

