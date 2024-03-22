Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant says one electricity line down, no safety threat
The Russian-controlled management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, said on Friday that one of the two high-voltage lines, supplying it with electricity, was down.
There are no safety threats, it added.
