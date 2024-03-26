Russian rouble slightly weakens against the US dollar
The most active Brent crude oil futures, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.1% to $85.99 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.04% to 1,116.07.
The Russian rouble slightly weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% lower at 92.80 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.490 to 92.878.
Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.26% to 100.69 and dropped 0.19% to 12.80 against the yuan . The most active Brent crude oil futures, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.1% to $85.99 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.04% to 1,116.07. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.15% to 3,286.54. ($1 = 92.7950 roubles)
