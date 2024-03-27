18 public institutions awarded with UNDP Gender Equality Seal

The United Nations Development Programme awarded today 18 public institutions with the first ever UNDP Gender Equality Seal, recognizing their outstanding achievements in implementing public administration reforms towards gender equality, and advancing gender responsive policies between the period of 2021-2023.

The winning public institutions from Argentina, Dominican Republic, Panama and Paraguay received Gold, Silver and Bronze Seal certification for their achievements in advancing public administration reforms directed to improving public policies and services for gender equality in the areas of science and technology, judiciary, banking, public management, elections, labor and social development. Two municipalities from Panama and Dominican Republic also received the Seal for mainstreaming gender equality in local strategic planning and public services.

"The Gender Equality Seal supports institutions to put gender equality commitments into practice. The Seal offers a full set of tools and guidance for change that is systemic, sustainable and rooted in the institutions’ own commitment and ownership", stated Haoliang Xu, UNDP Associate Administrator.

With the support of UNDP Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions in the last four years, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, achieved a 20 percent reduction in reoffending by men prosecuted for gender violence; the application of house arrest instead of imprisonment for women convicted of minor crimes with children under five increased by 50% and the percentage of imprisoned women enrolling in university education increased by 70 percent.

In Dominican Republic, the Central Electoral Board contributed to a substantial increase in women’s participation in municipal electoral boards from 35 percent in 2019-2022 to 44 percent in 2022-2026.

In 2023, the National Secretary of Science and Technology (SENACYT) in Panama led the approval of the National Policy for Equality in Science, Technology and Innovation 2040 and Action Plan, setting clear targets and strategies for increasing women’s effective and meaningful participation in the sector.

In Paraguay, the Supreme Court of Justice applied international human rights principles of non-discrimination in judicial decisions related to gender-based violence cases, achieving a 250% increase in convictions for femicide from 15% in 2020 to 58% in 2022.

There are 91 public institutions from across 30 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Balkans and Central and South Est Asia committed and engaged in the UNDP Gender Equality Seal programme. From the program kickoff in 2021, more than 224,000 public officers have benefited with strenthened skills and capacities and improved working environments.

To achieve the Seal, the public institutions must formally express interest, carry out a self-assessment, prepare an action plan and go through a final assessment. UNDP, in most cases with the engagement of the national gender machineries, supports the institutions in all stages of the process with capacity building, tailored tools, technical advisory and peer to peer exchange through thematic communities of practices.

List of Award winning 18 Public Institutions

GOLD SEAL

Argentina- Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Buenos Aires Province achieved in the last four years a 20 percent reduction in reoffending by men prosecuted for gender violence.

Dominican Republic - Central Electoral Board contributed to a substantial increase in women’s participation in municipal electoral boards from 35 percent in 2019-2022 to 44 percent in 2022-2026.

Dominican Republic - Judicial Power (PJ), strengthened the capacities of judges, reducing the presence of sexist considerations in the sentences, improving the application of the national law to punish gender-based violence perpetrators

Dominican Republic - General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP) achieved a 43% growth between 2021 and 2023 in the number of offers made by women to public procurement bids, and a 60% increase of overall public purchases from women owned companies.

Dominican Republic - Unique System of Beneficiaries (SUIBEN) sex disaggregated data and gender analysis at household level has been instrumental to for the formulation and implementation of the national care policy embodied in a first stage in the creation of care communities at the local level.

Panama - National Secretary of Science and Technology (SENACYT) led the approval of the National Policy for Equality in Science, Technology and Innovation 2040 and Action Plan.

SILVER SEAL

Argentina - National Bank of Argentina (BNA) significantly contributed to increase financial inclusion of women from low-income groups, with the creation of several subsidized lines of credit directed to women and women owned business.

Dominican Republic - Superintendence of Banks (SB), managed to increase women’s participation share to financial education programs from 28% to 41%.

Paraguay - Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), has been instrumental in building strong jurisprudence for the proper application of the principles of equality and non-discrimination in the criminal, labor and procedural chambers.

Dominican Republic - Dominican Institute for Telecommunications (INDOTEL), through its Social Digital Basket program facilitated women’s with multiple vulnerabilities to increase their income using digital tools.

Dominican Republic - SUPERATE has impacted the lives of women and girls in lower income groups facilitating the integration of local cooperative of caregivers, as part of the National Care Policy.

Panama - Ministry of Labor and Local Development (MITRADEL) developed the program SIGénero through which 9 big companies, with around 23,000 workers, have advanced gender equality practices.

BRONZE SEAL

Dominican Republic- Municipality of Santo Domingo Este (ASDE) set up a Local Roundtable on Security, Citizenship and Gender for ensuring gender-based violence is addressed in municipal security plans.

Panama - Municipality of Panama (MUPA) has included gender equality objectives in its strategic planning and setting up a gender architecture that leads and dynamizes gender mainstreaming in various municipal areas.

Dominican Republic - General Directorate of Public and Private Partnerships (DGAPP) has made mandatory the integration of the gender perspective into the design and implementation of public-private partnerships.

Panama - Electoral Tribunal (TE) issued Decree 64 (2/12/22), for ensuring the compliance of political parties with gender parity stated in the Electoral Code and monitoring of its application.

Panama - National Institute of Vocational and Professional Training (INADEH) has facilitated work and life balance with the organization and adopted a policy of zero tolerance to sexual harassment.

Paraguay- Ministry of Social Development (MDS) has institutionalized objectives on gender equality, and set up a gender architecture for gender mainstreaming, progressing women's access to decision-making in the institution.