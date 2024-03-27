Left Menu

China stocks slump to 1-month low amid strong foreign outflows

China stocks slumped to a one-month low on Wednesday with the Shanghai benchmark dropping below the psychologically key 3000-point mark as the yuan weakened and strong selling by foreign investors weighed on the market. ** Foreign investors sold a net 7.2 billion yuan ($996.00 million) of Chinese shares via Stock Connect during the day, logging the biggest daily outflow since mid January.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 14:29 IST
China stocks slump to 1-month low amid strong foreign outflows

China stocks slumped to a one-month low on Wednesday with the Shanghai benchmark dropping below the psychologically key 3000-point mark as the yuan weakened and strong selling by foreign investors weighed on the market.

** Foreign investors sold a net 7.2 billion yuan ($996.00 million) of Chinese shares via Stock Connect during the day, logging the biggest daily outflow since mid January. ** The broad Asian markets lacked direction as investors wait for Friday's release of U.S. core inflation data.

** The market weakened even after data showed on Wednesday that China's industrial firms posted higher profits in the opening months of the year, as overall gains remain tempered by the persistent fragility in China's property market, pointing to a divergence in the country's post-pandemic recovery. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.26% at 2,993.14, and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.16%. Both indexes closed at nearly one-month low levels.

** The financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.42%, and the consumer staples sector closed down 0.96%, while the real estate index dropped 2.74% and the healthcare sub-index lost 1.1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.808%.

** The Hang Seng index was down 225.48 points, or 1.36%, to 16,392.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.67% to 5,728.13. ** The Hang Seng sub-index tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector dipped 1.11%. The financial sector ended 1.49% lower and the property sector dipped 0.13%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.9%. ($1 = 7.2289 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024