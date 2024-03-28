PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28
- Endeavour Mining said an investigation into former chief executive Sébastien de Montessus had discovered two more "deliberately disguised" payments totalling $15 million to an unnamed third party. - The board of Thames Water was locked in crisis talks on Wednesday after shareholders refused to confirm they would provide about 3 billion pounds ($3.79 billion) of fresh equity that is necessary for its survival.
- Ithaca Energy in exclusive talks for Eni's UK upstream assets - Formula One owner closes in on EUR 4 bln deal for MotoGP
- Endeavour Mining says probe found 'disguised' payments of $15 mln - Thames Water board locked in crisis talks about £3bn funding plan
Overview - Ithaca Energy is in exclusive talks to take over Italian oil major Eni's UK upstream assets, in what would be a major deal among North Sea oil and gas producers hit by Britain's windfall tax.
- Formula One owner Liberty Media is in exclusive talks to buy the company that owns MotoGP for more than 4 billion euros ($4.32 billion), in a deal that would unite the elite car and motorcycle racing series. - Endeavour Mining said an investigation into former chief executive Sébastien de Montessus had discovered two more "deliberately disguised" payments totalling $15 million to an unnamed third party.
- The board of Thames Water was locked in crisis talks on Wednesday after shareholders refused to confirm they would provide about 3 billion pounds ($3.79 billion) of fresh equity that is necessary for its survival. ($1 = 0.9252 euros) ($1 = 0.7925 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
