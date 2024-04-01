Left Menu

Mumbai customs seize gold worth Rs 6.30 crore

Mumbai customs seized gold over 10.68 kg valued at Rs 6.30 crore, including foreign currency, between March 27-31, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:32 IST
Seized gold (Photo credit/Mumbai customs). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai customs seized gold over 10.68 kg valued at Rs 6.30 crore, including foreign currency, between March 27-31, officials said. "From March 27-31, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs, seized over 10.68 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.30 crore, electronic goods, foreign currency, and assorted cosmetics across 22 cases," an official of Mumbai Customs said on late Sunday.

Gold was concealed in the check-in bag, handbag, clothes worn, on the body of the passengers, body cavity, and padlock, they said. In March, foreign currency and items worth Rs 10.60 crore were seized across eight different cases, as per officials.

"On March 20-22, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized FC valued at 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at Rs 1.49 crore, together valued at 10.60 crore across 8 cases," said Mumbai Customs in a statement earlier in the month. "The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavities," added the statement.

Earlier, Mumbai Customs seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore in five different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

