"Continuous and consistent effort": UPSC exam rank holder Shivam Kumar breaks down strategies

Reflecting on his journey to securing the 19th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, Shivam Kumar, hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, said that only consistency can lead to success. "It's a dream come true. 19th rank is like a dream come true, what more can I ask for? My family and friends deserve all the credit," Shivam Kumar told ANI.

Breaking down his strategies for UPSC, Shivam said, "It is a continuous and consistent effort. The process is such that you have to study more and more, and at the end, all factors aligned and I got the results. I am very happy." Looking ahead, Shivam remains determined to excel, aiming to give his best and deliver justice.

"My dream is that in whichever sector I go, I will give my best, and only then will I think I will be able to give justice," he affirmed. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the UPSC journey, Shivam described it as a difficult and ruthless competition.

"UPSC is a difficult journey, the competition is ruthless and difficult, but I think after trying again and again, our luck and efforts will align and results will be produced," Shivam asserted. The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)