'Promises to Eradicate Poverty in a Single Term'
'They say they will get rid of poverty in one go, after being in power for'
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:39 IST
They say they will get rid of poverty in one go, after being in power for 60 years, says PM Modi in attack on Cong.
