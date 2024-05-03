Bolivian economy expands 3.1% in 2023, expected at 3.7% in 2024
Bolivia's economy grew 3.1% in 2023 compared to the year before, Planning Minister Sergio Cusicanqui said in a press conference on Friday.
The economy is forecast to grow 3.71% this year, the official added.
