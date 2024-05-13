Under-construction metal parking tower collapses in Mumbai's Wadala due to storm
An under-construction metal parking lot collapsed on a road in Mumbai's Wadala area causing damage to eight to 10 vehicles and trapping one person inside a car, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The BMC said that the rescue operation of the trapped person is in progress by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
