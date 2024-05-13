Under-construction metal parking tower collapses in Mumbai's Wadala due to storm

An under-construction metal parking lot collapsed on a road in Mumbai's Wadala area causing damage to eight to 10 vehicles and trapping one person inside a car, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC said that the rescue operation of the trapped person is in progress by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)