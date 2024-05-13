"In Ujiarpur we will receive more than 4 lakh votes:" Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai, who is the BJP candidate from the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat, expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the ongoing elections asserting that he will win with more than 4 lakh votes. "In Bihar, we will win all 40 seats. In Ujiarpur we will receive more than 4 lakh votes. I urge the people of Ujiarpur to cast their votes as this is the biggest festival of democracy," Rai said.

Confident in securing victory for the third consecutive time, Rai noted the smooth progress of voting in Ujiarpur and called upon residents to actively participate in shaping the democratic process. "We will definitely win for the third time and that too with a greater margin this time. The voting in Ujiarpur is going well, and I urge all the brothers and sisters here to please come out of their homes and cast their votes. I have won the MLA elections four times and the MP elections twice, and with the blessings of the people, I am confident I will win for the seventh time," Rai said.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bihar, Rai underscored the overwhelming response received during the grand roadshow in Patna. "Yesterday, we witnessed the immense faith of the people in PM Modi's previous achievements, to an extent that Patna has never seen such enthusiasm before. People's affection towards him is profound, and Modi is deeply ingrained in their hearts," Rai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday evening. Ujiarpur will witness the poll battle among key candidates that include Bhartiya Janta Party's Nityanand Rai, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Alok Kumar Mehta.

Ujiarpur is one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and it is interesting to note that this parliamentary constituency is represented by BJP leader Nityanand Rai. The constituency went to polls today.

A General seat, the Ujiarpur seat comprises six Assembly segments including Patepur(SC), Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, and Bibhutipur. Notably, Nityanand Rai, the BJP candidate and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs has been securing victory in the constituency for the past two Lok Sabha elections. Alok Kumar Mehta, former State Minister of Revenue & Land Reforms and Education was elected to the Lok Sabha from this seat in 2004 but was defeated by Rai in 2014.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nityanand Rai won the seat with a margin of 2,77,278 votes. Rai secured 5,43,906 votes with a vote share of 56 per cent and defeated Upendra Kushwaha from Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (BLSP) who garnered 2,66,628 votes (27.49 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections also, Nityanand Rai secured 3,17,352 votes with a vote share of 36.95 per cent. RJD candidate Alok Kumar Mehta got 2,56,883 votes (29.91 per cent) and was the runner-up. Rai defeated Mehta by a margin of 60,469 votes.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)