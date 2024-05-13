Left Menu

CBDT enhances AIS with New Feedback Tracking Feature to Boost Tax Compliance Transparency

Updated: 13-05-2024 22:39 IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced an enhanced feature in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) for registered income taxpayers, aimed at bolstering transparency and compliance. Accessible via the compliance portal on the e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in), AIS offers a detailed account of financial transactions that may impact tax calculations.

With the latest update, taxpayers now have the ability to track the status of their feedback on reported transactions. This functionality allows taxpayers to see if their comments on the accuracy of information—provided by Tax Deductors/Collectors and Reporting Entities—have been addressed. Feedback can be confirmed, partially or fully accepted, or rejected by the source, necessitating appropriate corrections via a correction statement if accepted.

Here are the new features that taxpayers will find useful in the AIS:

Feedback Confirmation Status: Taxpayers can check whether their feedback has been shared with the reporting source for confirmation.

Feedback Shared On: This indicates the date when the feedback was communicated to the reporting source.

Source Responded On: Taxpayers can see the date the source responded to the feedback.

Source Response: Details of the source's response, including whether any corrections are required, will be displayed.

This initiative is part of the Income Tax Department's ongoing efforts to enhance ease of compliance and improve taxpayer services, ensuring a more efficient and transparent tax administration process.     

