Police neutralise three Naxalites from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, seize automatic weapons

Police neutralised three Naxalites including two women, during an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and seized three automatic weapons from the spot on Monday. The Naxalites were trying to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing tactical counter-offensive campaign (TCOC) period, police said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a total cash reward of Rs 22 Lakhs cumulatively on them. Three automatic weapons were seized from the spot, police said.

The security forces received information on Monday morning that some members of Perimili Dalam are camping in the forest area near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad Taluka with an aim to carry out subversive activities during the ongoing TCOC period. Accordingly, two units of the C-60 squad led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh were immediately dispatched for the area search.

While the teams were engaged in the area search operation, they were fired indiscriminately by the Naxalites, which were retaliated strongly by the C- 60 teams. Eventually, the Naxalites managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure. After an exchange of fire, the search led to the recovery of one male and two female Naxalite dead bodies.

The dead Naxalites have been identified as, Wasu Samar Korcha, Reshma Madkam (25) and Kamla Madavi (24). Kocha was a resident of Godia East Bastar Area, who is the Commander of Perimili Dalam. He was directly involved in a total of seven serious crimes such as one murder, five encounters and one robbery. The Government had announced a total reward of Rs 16 lakh on him.

Reshma Madkam was a resident of the Bastar Area. She was a member of Coy. 10, recently given responsibility in Perimili Dalam. The Government had announced a total reward of Rs 4 lakh on her. Kamla Madavi, who was involved in a total of seven serious crimes like murders and encounters, was a resident of South Bastar Area. The Government had announced a total reward of Rs 2 lakh on her.

The three automatic weapons recovered included one AK47, one Carbine and one INSAS rifle. Some Naxalite literature and belongings have also been recovered from the firing spot. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Special IG Sandip Patil, DIG Gadchiroli Range Ankit Goyal, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Opeations) Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Aheri M Ramesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje. (ANI)

