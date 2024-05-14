Russian rouble slightly weakens against dollar

The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 07:44 GMT, the rouble was 0.11% lower at 91.45 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.145 to 91.648. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.1% to 98.65 and was down 0.17% to 12.60 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were flat at $83.33 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index decreased 0.02% to 1,193.28. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.16% to 3,462.69.

($1 = 91.1775 roubles)

