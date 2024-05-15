Russian rouble little changed vs dollar before U.S. inflation data
The Russian rouble was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of April inflation data in the United States. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.3% to 1,198.22, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.2% to 3,470.48.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian rouble was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of April inflation data in the United States. By 1015 GMT the rouble was 0.04% higher at 91.26 to the dollar.
Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.15% to 98.80, while it was unchanged at 12.61 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.17% to $82.52 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were slightly higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.3% to 1,198.22, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.2% to 3,470.48. ($1= 91.2775 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)