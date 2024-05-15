Priyanka Gandhi condoles death of Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi condoled the death of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje Scindia, on Wednesday. "Received the sad news of the demise of Madhaviraje Scindia ji, wife of former Union Minister late Madhavrao Scindia ji and mother of Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. She was a humble and courageous woman, we will always remember her with respect. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," the Congress leader posted on X.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the last two months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. "She was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI.

"It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" read an official statement from Scindia's office. (ANI)

