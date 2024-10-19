Left Menu

Assam STF Nabs Drug Peddlers with Heroin Worth Rs 5.5 Crore

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended two drug peddlers in Guwahati, confiscating 691 grams of heroin valued at Rs 5.5 crore. The operation unfolded under Chandmari police station with the arrest of Sandeep Singh and Manoj Deka, who were found with heroin hidden in soap boxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:52 IST
Seized heroin (Photo/Assam Police) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug operations, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested two drug peddlers in Guwahati. The operation, led by Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, resulted in the seizure of 691 grams of heroin with a street value of approximately Rs 5.5 crore.

The raid took place near the Chandmari flyover under the jurisdiction of the Chandmari police station. Acting on a prior input, the STF swiftly moved in on the suspects, who were traveling on a scooter at the time of their arrest. Among the recovered items were ten soap cases filled with heroin and two mobile phones.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sandeep Singh, aged 34, and Manoj Deka, aged 37. Mahanta confirmed that all necessary legal procedures have been completed. This operation marks another chapter in Assam's ongoing fight against drug trafficking and related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

