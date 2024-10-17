Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized in Indore
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals were apprehended with mephedrone valued at Rs 50 lakh. The detained, Paras Basod and Rupesh Chaudhary, were intercepted by the police. The drug consignment was intended for delivery in Agra, and a Special Investigation Team is probing the case.
In a major drug bust in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, law enforcement officials apprehended two individuals allegedly in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh. The arrest was reported by a police official on Thursday.
Paras Basod, aged 35, and Rupesh Chaudhary, aged 36, were arrested within the precincts of Sarafa police station, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena.
The accused reportedly acquired the narcotics from the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, intending to transport it to Agra via Ujjain and Gwalior. A Special Investigation Team has been established to delve into the case, according to the DCP.
