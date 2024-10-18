Telecom Sector Revenue Set to Cross Rs 5 Lakh Crore with Dynamic Spectrum Innovations

The Indian telecom sector's revenue is expected to cross the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in the upcoming two years, as projected by a Department of Telecom official. This growth aligns with the reforms introduced by the government to facilitate business operations within the sector.

Manish Sinha, a member of the Digital Communication Commission, emphasized the need to revisit existing spectrum allocation practices. He suggested adaptive strategies, including dynamic spectrum allocation for shorter durations, to improve spectrum efficiency and maximize its economic potential.

The telecom industry's revenue was Rs 3.36 lakh crore in 2024, and Sinha expects it could hit Rs 4 lakh crore this year. He noted the rapid change in spectrum value over the years, advocating for discussions at forums like NICF and India Mobile Congress to refine methodologies for assessing spectrum's economic value.

(With inputs from agencies.)