NSDL Surpasses Rs 500 Lakh Crore in Assets, African Nations Woo Indian Businesses

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced on Friday that it has achieved a significant milestone, with assets held in dematerialized form surpassing Rs 500 lakh crore, equivalent to USD 6 trillion.

According to an official statement, NSDL reached the first Rs 100 lakh crore in June 2014 after 18 years, hit Rs 200 lakh crore in six more years, and accumulated another Rs 300 lakh crore over the next four years.

In a related development, African countries have pledged support for Indian businesses. Envoys from six African nations have invited Indian MSMEs and large industries to collaborate in value-added sectors like agriculture, minerals, healthcare, and manufacturing, as announced at the World Trade Expo organized by the World Trade Center.

