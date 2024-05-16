BRIEF-Biden To End Tariff Exemption On Synthetic Graphite From China - The Information

May 16 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN TO END TARIFF EXEMPTION ON SYNTHETIC GRAPHITE FROM CHINA - THE INFORMATION

* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL ANNOUNCE A 25% TARIFF ON CHINESE-MADE SYNTHETIC GRAPHITE LATER THIS MONTH - THE INFORMATION Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2yoqg2a9

