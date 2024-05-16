BRIEF-Biden To End Tariff Exemption On Synthetic Graphite From China - The Information
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:06 IST
May 16 (Reuters) -
* BIDEN TO END TARIFF EXEMPTION ON SYNTHETIC GRAPHITE FROM CHINA - THE INFORMATION
* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL ANNOUNCE A 25% TARIFF ON CHINESE-MADE SYNTHETIC GRAPHITE LATER THIS MONTH - THE INFORMATION Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2yoqg2a9
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- graphite
- synthetic graphite
- china
- biden
- tariff
- trade war
- information
- imports
- exports
- metals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNESCO and Qatar hold national consultation on Media and Information Literacy
FACTBOX-Trump's second-term agenda: trade wars, mass deportations, destroying 'deep state'
New Study: Information and Belief Changes Have Limited Effect on Individual Behavior Change
Chinese tariffs could leave cognac makers with too much brandy
Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI, The Information reports