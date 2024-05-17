Left Menu

U.S. expects to get fuel, aid into Gaza via floating pier in coming days, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 00:17 IST
  • United States

The U.S. expects to get fuel and other aid into war-torn Gaza using a floating pier in the coming days, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The White House remains concerned about limited aid operations getting assistance into Gaza, she said.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)

