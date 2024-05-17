"BJP has multiple ways to change Constitution": RJD's Manoj Jha slams Amit Shah

Coming down heavily on Union Minister Amit Shah's statement that 'We have had the majority to change the Constitution for last 10 years', Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha said, "BJP has multiple ways of changing the constitution." "They (BJP) have multiple ways of changing the constitution. Golwalkar had written 'Bunch of Thoughts', did any of them say that we reject that book and we have nothing to do with that? Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution talk about reservations in public employment. How much public employment has Amit Shah provided?" Manoj Jha told ANI.

Hitting out at Amit Shah, Jha said that the BJP government has ended reservations by ending jobs. "In 2014, you came up with 2 crore employment per year, it's 20 crores by now, but you don't have any blueprint. By ending the jobs, reservation ends itself. Going by Amit Shah's attitude, neither the country nor the constitution is safe in his hands. Indira Gandhi didn't have 400 (Lok Sabha seats) but he made Bangladesh and you can't have that courage," Jha further said.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Amit Shah spoke on BJP's "400 paar" and the speculations around it especially regarding a change in the Constitution. He said, "Definitely not. We have had the majority to change the Constitution for the last 10 years...We never did it...Bahumat ka durupayog ka itihas meri party ka nahi hai. Bahumat ke durupayog ka itihas Indira Gandhi ke samay mein Congress ne kiya tha..."

"Yes, we want to win 400 seats in the LS polls to bring stability to politics in the country. We want 400 seats to protect our borders, to make India the third-largest economy in the world, and to ensure that a few poor people who are yet to get the benefits, and we have to fulfil it. We want 400 seats because clean water is yet to reach every household, and there is a lot of work to be done in the field of natural farming in this country. We want 400 seats because we want to provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen aged above 70 years of age," he further said. Shah's remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he referred to BJP and said that a political party has allegedly promised in its poll campaign that if they win the elections, they will be uprooting the Constitution. (ANI)

