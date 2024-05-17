"BJP government should be formed in Odisha:" Hema Malini

During her visit to Bhubaneswar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Mathura candidate, Hema Malini, emphasized the necessity of a BJP-led government being formed in Odisha on Friday. "Our government (BJP) should come here. Whatever work is happening across the country under PM Modi's leadership should also happen here in Odisha, but it's not. For that, you need to ensure Modi ji's victory," Malini said.

She visited Bhubaneswar to support BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi. Aparajita Sarangi, BJP's representative, is poised against Manmath Routray from the BJD from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Sarangi emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Arup Mohan Patnaik from the BJD.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in Odisha stating that "change is inevitable" in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Sai, on the fifth day of the campaign, highlighted the positive atmosphere favouring the BJP across various Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

"The environment in Odisha is very good. Today is our fifth day (of the campaign) and today we have to visit several Lok Sabha constituencies. The atmosphere is in favour of the BJP. This time, change is inevitable in Odisha. The people here are ready to uproot the 25-year-old BJD government and establish a double-engine government. And since Modi ji is definitely becoming the PM, everyone feels that if a BJP government is formed in this state, development will take place properly for everyone," Sai said. The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP had to settle for just 23 seats and the Congress finished at 9. In the Lok Sabha elections in the same year, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

