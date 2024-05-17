BJP's Piyush Goyal battles it out with Bhushan Patil of Congress in Mumbai North, both candidates highlight local connect

Mumbai North is one of the 48 constituencies and forms a part of the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. It is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It comprises six assembly segments: Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, and Malad West.

The BJP fielded Piyush Goyal against Congress' Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North seat that is going to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Earlier on May 14, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in the party's victory.

"I have faith in the work done under PM Modi's 10 years of governance. The public has made up its mind to give 400+ seats to PM Modi and the Mumbai North parliamentary seat will be won with a record margin," Goyal said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Gopal Shetty from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress actor-politician Urmila Matondkar by over 4.65 lakh votes. There were 16.47 lakh eligible voters in the 2019 elections from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Gopal Chinayya Shetty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winning candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. He secured 6,64,004 votes, while his closest competitor, Sanjay Brijkishorlal Nirupam of the Congress, received 2,17,422 votes. Congress candidate Bhushan Patil said on May 1, "There are a lot of issues which need to be solved in my constituency. Piyush Goyal is a high-profile personality and meeting him is a bit difficult for common people I am local and connected to the people of the area, which will be a beneficial thing for me."

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena in 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)