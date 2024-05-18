Assam: Fire breaks out at building in Silchar, student injured

A major fire broke out at a building in Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday. A female student was injured and was rushed to hospital.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Bank of Baroda building at Shillongpatty area in Silchar town. "There is a computer institute where the fire broke out and the actual cause is yet to be known. The situation is now under control and firefighters are engaged in the rescue operation. 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. One girl was injured after she jumped from top," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

