SC stays Goa bench HC order on operation of Outline Development Plans in Goa

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put a stay on an order of the Goa bench of Bombay High Court which had suspended the operation of the December 2022 Outline Development Plans (ODPs) for Calangute-Candolim, Arpora, Nagoa and Parra villages in Goa. A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal while staying the order of the High Court observed that High Court can't run the administration.

The bench while staying the order clarified that any construction made shall be subject to the outcome of the PIL pending before the High Court. The bench now posted the matter for hearing in the third week of July.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Town and Country Planning Department of Goa and others challenging the High Court order which had said that pending the final disposal of a plea before it, the operation of the December 2022 ODPs shall remain stayed. The High Court had further said that no permissions, clearances or change of zones shall be granted on the basis of the plans.

ODPs are a form of local structure planning undertaken to provide guidance and flexibility for the future development of a particular area and are prepared with the involvement of the local community, landowners, and relevant government agencies for a consensual approach to the development of an area. The High Court had passed an order on an application filed in a plea that challenged the December 2022 ODPs for Calangute-Candolim Planning Area 2025 and Arpora-Nagoa-Parra Planning Area-2030.

It had stayed the December 2022 circular by which the ODPs were sought to be applied to Calangute-Candolim and Arpora-Nagoa-Parra villages. It observed that if the interim stay is declined and large-scale constructions, development, conversions, and zone changes are allowed, the same is bound to adversely affect the villagers of five Calangute-Candolim and Arpora-Nagoa-Parra coastal villages. (ANI)

