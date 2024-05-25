Tripura issues cyclone advisory amidst severe weather forecast, rainfall from May 25 to 28

Tripura issued an advisory for cyclone 'Remal' based on reports of IMD of severe weather forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall with winds and cyclonic storm by May 25 that will further intensify into severe cyclonic storm by May 26 accompanied with heavy rainfall till May 28. In a letter dated May 24 Revenue Department Additional Secretary Dr Tamal Majumder said, "I am directed to refer to the reports of IMD and subsequent advisory of NDMA (enclosed) and to state that the depression over the central Bay of Bengal has moved north- northeastwards, which is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by May 25, 2024 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 26, 2024 night."

Dr Tamal Majumder further said that an increase in rainfall actively accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind at isolated places is to occur over Tripura from May 25 to 28. IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for May 25, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in all districts.

For May 26 IMD has issued an Orange Alert, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over the South Tripura, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts. The IMD issued Yellow Alert for the rest of Tripura on May 26.

For May 27 IMD issued Orange Alert at isolated places over South Tripura, Dhalai, Sepahijala, Gomati and West Tripura districts of Tripura with isolated Extremely heavy over Gomati District and thunderstorm with lightning and squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over rest districts of Tripura. For May 28 IMD issued Orange Alert at isolated places over North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai Districts and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over rest districts. (ANI)

